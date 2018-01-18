New device that’ll help you sleep like a baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Dr. Ryan Nord, Director of Sleep Surgery with VCU Health shared about obstructive sleep apnea and how the disorder is more common than many realize. Approximately twenty-five million Americans have sleep apnea and estimates show that nearly 80% of sleep apnea cases go undiagnosed.

To learn about new treatment options available to treat obstructive sleep apnea visit http://www.VCUHealth.org or schedule an appointment with Dr. Nord by calling (804) 628-4368

{THIS SEGEMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH}