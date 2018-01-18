Neighbors ask for help with 12 abandoned cats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – At least a dozen cats were abandoned at this Chesterfield home on Alberta Road and they seem to be multiplying, according to resident Mary Cary, who has been helping feed them.

“I put the food down and they couldn't get it in their mouths fast enough, they were just starving to death,” Cary said.

Neighbors said it’s been weeks since anyone lived in the home and since then, cats have been hunkering down under the porch and in recycling bins

“They're trying just literally to survive these were somebody's pets and it's just very heartbreaking that someone would just leave them like the trash,” Cary said.

Chesterfield Animal Control said they checked the home on Jan. 8 and found seven cats inside that appeared to have food and water.

Since then, the cat owner has relocated and has been keeping the cats and kittens outside, where they continue to have food and water, so animal services said there are no violations being made.

But neighbors said they're the ones caring for the animals and there's a lot wrong with the situation

“I have fosters already lined up to help with these cats however I need a large organization to step in and help with their medical needs it is not fair for residents of Chesterfield County to be burdened with someone else's expense that's incurred because of the abandonment issue,” Cary said.