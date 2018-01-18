× Male shot overnight near Ginter Park

RICHMOND, Va. – An adult male was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in an overnight shooting.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a person shot, around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. McWhirter at (804) 646-6739.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is released from authorities.