× Former Lakeside Martin’s off Brook Rd. gets new grocery tenant

HENRICO, Va. – The empty 58,473 square feet Martin’s grocery store in the Brook Run Shopping Center in Henrico will soon have a new grocery tenant.

Big Apple international grocery will take over the anchor spot, announced Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

Big Apple is a locally-owned company with an international grocery store open on Jefferson Davis Highway. The former Martin’s location is more than double its size.

According to representative M. Kim, they just received the keys a couple of days ago and are in the planning phase. The store will not be exactly like the current grocery on Jefferson Davis Highway.

“It will be neighborhood market; we want to serve the neighborhood,” said Kim.

Big Apple hopes to open in late spring, but plans are not finalized yet, Kim said.

Martin’s holds the original lease through August 31, 2020. Big Apple simultaneously exercised its next five-year renewal option through 2025, which includes a rate increase of $1.00 per square foot, or approximately $435,547 in annual base rent, according to Wheeler.

Kim said they hope to sell beer, but emphasized they are still in the planning phase.