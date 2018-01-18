× 7 Hills Brewing in Shockoe closing

RICHMOND, Va. – Seven Hills Brewing in Shockoe Slip will serve its last brunch on Sunday, Jan. 21.

All normal club nights are scheduled for the remaining three days of the business, confirmed manager Jared Chase. Brunch will be served on both Saturday and Sunday. A Facebook post made after this article published said that Monday, Jan. 22 will be its last official date open.

The brewery originally opened in January 2015 as a venture between co-owners Michael Abdelmagid and Russ Renfrow, in the former Stool Pigeon’s, then Major Willy’s, location at 115 S. 15th Street.

Unlike most breweries, 7 Hills had a full-service restaurant. They produced locally inspired beer varieties like the Belle Isle Blonde, 42nd Street Stout, Great Shiplock IPA, Ancarrow’s Amber, Dead Rock DIPA, and Pony Pasture Pale.

Chase said over the phone that he found out the brewery was closing just a day ago. Chase said the brewery may open in a new location, but he is not certain at this time. Abdelmagid did not return a request for interview at time of publication.

The five-story building, built in 1900, is currently owned by Margaret Freund’s Fulton Hill Properties and assessed at over $16 million. A representative with the leasing company said that the building is not under contract to be sold and that leasing information with clients is confidential.