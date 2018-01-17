The ugly truth behind RVA’s ‘Lost City’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s “Lost City” in eastern Henrico County is one of the most fascinating and mysterious spots in RVA.

Generations have sneaked into the Elko Tract property just east of Richmond’s airport to wander the overgrown streets and marvel at the water tower, sewers, hydrants and street signs of this town-like compound that was partially built and then abandoned in the mid-‘50s

Conspiracy theorists talk about alien research or an underground government bunker system to protect our leaders.

Those who talk about a World War II decoy airfield are partially right.

But the truth is a bit more sinister.

Watch this video report from 10 years ago to find out.