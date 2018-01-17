Snow arrives in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for nearly all of the Piedmont and Tidewater as an upper-level storm system moves through the area on Wednesday.

A broad area of the Commonwealth will receive between 1" and 3" of snow, with 2" to 4" and locally higher totals across south central Virginia.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of the Western Piedmont and Southside.

The snow will end from northwest to southeast Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll see a gradual warming trend Thursday through the weekend, with upper 50s and low 60s for highs on Sunday.

The period Thursday through Sunday will be dry, but rain will become likely late Monday into Tuesday.