Richmond man killed after car runs off I-95, overturns into woods

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the Richmond man killed after his car ran off Interstate I-95 and overturned into the woods Tuesday morning.

At approximately 8:43 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with fatality at northbound I-95 in Henrico County.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a 2018 Toyota Avalon was traveling northbound on I-95 and ran off road right, spun, and overturned into the woods, according to State Police.

Jeffery Neal Shipp, 58, of Richmond, Va., who was the sole occupant of the car, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.