FBI investigating to find missing 16-year-old Jholie Moussa

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the disappearance of a Fairfax County teen last seen on Friday, January 12, 2018.

Jholie Moussa, 16, was last seen in the 4200 block of Sonia Court in Alexandria.

Jholie’s mother said on Facebook that her daughter left the house around 4:15 p.m. Friday and told her sister she was going to a party in Norfolk. She has not been seen since leaving Alexandria.

Her family reported her missing on Saturday, January 13.

The FBI Washington Field Office along with the Fairfax County Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate Jholie.

She is described as a black female, approximately 5’2”, 104 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur collar, a plaid shirt, and blue jeans with UGG boots.

Anyone with information regarding Jholie Moussa is asked to contact the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000 or https://tips.fbi.gov, or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131. Tips can remain anonymous.