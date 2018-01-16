× Man pulled from Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was pulled from a burning home in Chesterfield County early Tuesday morning, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman Lt. Jason Elmore.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The fire was reported at a home along the 4000 block of West Terrace, near Belmont and Turner roads.

The man’s current condition has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.