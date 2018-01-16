× State Police investigate 2 Virginia interstate shootings

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police have asked for help in their investigation into two — separate — shootings on two different interstates in Hampton Roads. The victims in both shootings told police there were no altercations prior to either shooting, nor any indication of road rage.

The first shooting was reported Sunday, January 14, 2018, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on the entrance ramp from Chestnut Avenue to Interstate 664 northbound in Newport News.

“A 2001 Ford minivan, occupied by three individuals, left a supermarket in the 3300 block of Roanoke Avenue in Newport News and was merging onto I-664 from Chestnut Avenue when the occupants heard multiple gunshots,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The occupants could not determine the direction from where the gunshots came.”

A 40-year-old man in the van was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Several hours later, Virginia State Police were called to Virginia Beach where police were investigating another possible interstate shooting. This one — at approximately 2:27 a.m. — happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 264, approximately half a mile east of Newtown Road in the city of Virginia Beach.

In the second shooting, a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was westbound on I-264 and had just passed Witchduck Road when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside it and someone from inside that vehicle began shooting at the occupants.

“A 21-year-old woman in the back seat of the Malibu was shot and was transported to Virginia Beach General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries,” police said. “No other occupants in the Malibu were injured. The victims in the incident were unable to provide a description of the suspect(s) or suspect vehicle.”

Anyone with information about these shootings were asked to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or #77 on a cell phone. Tips can also be emailed here.