Massive fire destroys historic Petersburg factory building

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Parts of the old Seward Luggage Factory, on High Street in Petersburg, were destroyed in a Tuesday morning fire. The fire, near High Street and Lafayette Street, was initially reported at about 5 a.m.

By 6 a.m., numerous fire crews from in and around Petersburg were working to tame the fire and prevent it from spreading to the High Street Lofts.

More than 80 people who live in the neighboring lofts were evacuated for the own safety.

The burned building was being converted from the factory to an additional loft/apartment building as part of a larger complex.

A bridge that connected the Seward Luggage Factory to the High Street Lofts collapsed in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

The Seward Luggage Factory building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Commerce Street Industrial Historic District.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Our team stands ready to provide support to @ChiefRubin, @PetersburgV Fire and any residents impacted by the ongoing fire on High Street. This is a developing situation and we will post updates as our involvement evolves. pic.twitter.com/HICcKZNaCB — Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) January 16, 2018