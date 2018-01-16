Children’s mental health matters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Cheryl Al-Mateen, MD and Medical Director of the Virginia Treatment Center for Children (VTCC) was in the studio to discuss mental health in adolescents and the new VTCC facility. VTCC provides inpatient and outpatient services for children and adolescents across Virginia. VTCC's clinical expertise ranges from anxiety and mood disorders to depression and mental health needs related to gender and sexuality.

For more information about VTCC and the services provided, visit: chrichmond.org/VTCC or call (804) 828-3129

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU}