Snowfall expected Wednesday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will move into the region late Tuesday. Clouds will be on the increase and temperatures will reach the mid 40s ahead of the front.

A disturbance moving across the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring some light snow.

This could be disruptive to the Wednesday morning commute, although accumulations should be on the light side. Right now, it looks a 1" - 3" snowfall will be possible across much of Central Virginia. Highs Wednesday will only be in the low 30s.

After a cold Thursday, warmer weather will return at the end of the week and highs will be back in the 50s by Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday.

