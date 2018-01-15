Missing elderly woman found safe in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A missing elderly woman has been found safe after wandering off from a Chesterfield County health club.

Police said a woman named Shayrn may be lost, confused and in need of medical treatment after she wandered off from the Midlothian Athletic Club located in the 10800 Center View Drive.

“She has been located and is safe thank you to the dozens of people who helps us search park trails and area shopping centers,” wrote Chesterfield police Lt. Peter Cimbal. “Great Team effort Chesterfield.”

The woman is described as an elderly white female who is around 5 feet tall.