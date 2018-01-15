Celebrating the Life & Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

RICHMOND, Va – Singer Odessa Hott performed LIVE in our studio this morning. She is one of thetalented students who will participate in the annual Richmond Peace Education Center’s “Generation Dream” Edu-concert series. Paul Fleisher from the organization shared this year’s details. You have 2 chances to enjoy the free concerts, including Friday, February 2nd at 7pm at the Richmond Library’s downtown branch and again Sunday, February 11th at 5:30pm at VCU’s Grace Street Theater.

​For More Information: www.rpec.org