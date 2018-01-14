× Death investigation underway off Staples Mill Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A death investigation is underway on Townhouse Road, off Staples Mill Road Between Dumbarton Road and Glenside Drive, in western Henrico County.

Henrico Police responded to the 4100 block of Townhouse Road, at about 10:24 p.m. Saturday, January 13, after someone reported a shooting.

“This investigation has transitioned into a death investigation and is still in progress at this time,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “Next of kin has not been notified.”

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.