Man shot in the leg during Southside attempted robbery

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of East Roanoke Street at 2:45 p.m. Police say that a 30-year-old man was approached by two male suspects who attempted to rob them. When he did not provide them anything, he was shot in the leg.

His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

The suspects fled on foot.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

