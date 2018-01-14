How to give back on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- City officials in Richmond are asking people who do not have to work on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday to help others.

A ceremony to honor King will be held at Brookdale Imperial Plaza on Bellevue Avenue ay 9:30 a.m.

After that ceremony Americorps will be organizing a day of service throughout the city.

Here are some other events taking place across the area:

MLK Day of Service at Evergreen Cemetery from 9 a.m. to noon

Evergreen Cemetery is a historic African-American cemetery, created in 1891 and located in Richmond’s East End. It is the resting place for many of Richmond’s African-American leaders of the 19th and 20th centuries, including Maggie L. Walker, John Mitchell, Jr., and Rev. J. Andrew Bowler. Volunteers are needed to clear overgrowth and debris from pathways and grave markers. For those with limited physical abilities, help is needed recording grave markers for our records.

Due to the delicate nature of the headstones, use of heavy equipment is very limited and clean up by hand is necessary to preserve this part of our region’s history. Your volunteer time is crucial to the success of this project as we reclaim and maintain the cemetery.

Volunteer tasks: Clearing overgrowth and debris from pathways and grave markers. For those with limited physical abilities: recording grave markers for our records. Tools will be provided.

Volunteers should dress for being outside the entire time and wear long pants, closed toe shoes, and bring gardening gloves. Volunteers should bring their own water.

Click here for more information.

Henrico County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

The 32nd annual Commemoration Celebration honoring Dr. King will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Henrico High School located at 302 Azalea Avenue.

Click here for more information.

VCU's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week

Human rights advocate, community activist and political leader Martin Luther King III will serve as the keynote speaker on January 17 at 7 p.m. in the University Student Commons, Commonwealth Ballroom. The event will be moderated by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

The event is free and open to the public. Guests can RSVP here.

Click here for more information.

University of Richmond's Martin Luther King Day events

University of Richmond celebrates Martin Luther King Day and Black History Month with more than a dozen events. Recognizing that the work of Dr. King remains unfinished, the University of Richmond is committed to thoughtful consideration of his legacy, his vision, and their implications for our current moment.

In 2018 the Martin Luther King holiday falls on Monday, January 15, with spring semester classes beginning the following day. The University's theme for Dr. Martin Luther King Day 2018 is "Activating The Beloved Community," which we plan to explore and honor through the following:

Campus Commemoration in Camp Concert Hall, Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. Keynote address by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Performances by Ngoma African Dance Company, The Octaves, and NPHC organizations. Reception to follow in the Booth Lobby of the Modlin Center for the Arts. Registration requested. For more information and a list of events visit https://commonground.richmond.edu/programs/mlk/

Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity ReStore Volunteer

Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity ReStore Volunteer Interest Meetings -- Email Hayley at hmorris@richmondhabitat.org to RSVP.

Bring your painting clothes, closed toe shoes, and a friend, 1901 Roane Street, Richmond. Monday January 15, two shifts available: 10 - 2:00 and 2:00 - 5:30.

Sign up here and get more information http://www.richmondhabitat.org/.