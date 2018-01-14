Gas leak expected to keep Parham Road, I-64 ramp closed through Monday a.m.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The gas leak that closed the I-64 east exit ramp to Parham Road in Henrico County Sunday night is expected to impact drivers through the Monday morning commute.

VDOT warned drivers to expected delays and use an alternate route just after 8 p.m.

Additionally, Henrico Police said the leak is responsible for the following road closures:

Parham Road southbound at Mayland Road – road closed

English Hills Drive to Parham Road southbound – road closed

The exit ramp from I-64 west to Parham Road Southbound – closed.

The exit ramp from I-64 east to Parham Road – only southbound traffic being allowed to access Parham Road

“Authorities from Richmond City Gas are on scene and are actively attempting to locate the leak so that they may make the necessary repairs,” Lt. Richard Cosby with Henrico Police said. “At this time Richmond Gas anticipates that the road closures could extend beyond rush hour traffic in the morning.”

Drivers were urged to use alternate routes since Cosby said that would help crews in expediting their work.