Cold weather hangs on with some mid-week snow possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front passed through on Saturday morning, ending our two-day period of highs around 70°. Temperatures crashed by late Saturday morning, and daybreak lows on Sunday were in the teens.

Cold weather will last a good portion of this week. Slightly warmer air will arrive on Tuesday before it gets cold again Wednesday and Thursday. We will see a nice warming trend heading into next week. Highs may get into the 60s by Sunday or Monday.

A system will approach us mid-week with an opportunity for some snow. This will arrive late Tuesday evening and Tuesday night, and last for the first half of Wednesday.

As of now, the chances of a big storm with major snowfall appear very low. Accumulations, if any, would be on the lighter side. However, temperatures will be below freezing, so the powdery snow be able to stick easily.

The amount of moisture available, plus the speed and track of the system, will limit the accumulation potential. This pattern would support a light accumulation of a coating to an inch or so. The probability of accumulations greater than two decrease quite a bit.

Please keep in mind things may change over the next few days, but that's the initial thinking at this point. This forecast is based on many different factors and not from embracing one specific computer model. We will always have the latest forecast on our weather page at wtvr.com

