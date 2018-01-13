Watch inauguration of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of people are expected in Richmond as Ralph Northam is sworn in as the Commonwealth’s 73rd governor on Saturday. [Click here to watch the inauguration or watch on our digital channel 6.3 466 Verizon | 206 Comcast.]
In fact, the Northam Inaugural Committee said about 4,000 people are expected to attend the inauguration at noon and parade, which is expected to begin around 1 p.m.
Gates opened to the public around 9:45 a.m. and WTVR CBS 6 reporter Brendan King said the stands were “filling up” as of 11 a.m.
The temporary grandstands that could seat 5,000 have been standing for weeks and last-minute touches like wheeling in loud speakers, mic checks and installing signage were completed Friday.
It’s a long-honored tradition and duty for the Virginia Capitol Police to protect the governor during his four-year term.
“Hundreds of hours of planning have gone into this,” Capitol Police spokesman Joe Macenka said Friday. “It is obviously not the first rodeo for Virginia Capitol Police.”
“We have hundreds of law-enforcement personnel that will be here in uniform and in plainclothes,” Macenka said.
Officials for outgoing Gov. Terry McAuliffe noted that the @GovVaTwitter account will switch from McAuliffe to Northam when the new governor is inaugurated.
“It has been the honor of my life to serve as your First Lady. Thank you,” Dorothy McAuliffe tweeted on Friday.