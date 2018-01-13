Watch inauguration of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of people are expected in Richmond as Ralph Northam is sworn in as the Commonwealth’s 73rd governor on Saturday. [Click here to watch the inauguration or watch on our digital channel 6.3 466 Verizon | 206 Comcast.]

In fact, the Northam Inaugural Committee said about 4,000 people are expected to attend the inauguration at noon and parade, which is expected to begin around 1 p.m.

Gates opened to the public around 9:45 a.m. and WTVR CBS 6 reporter Brendan King said the stands were “filling up” as of 11 a.m.

The temporary grandstands that could seat 5,000 have been standing for weeks and last-minute touches like wheeling in loud speakers, mic checks and installing signage were completed Friday.

It’s a long-honored tradition and duty for the Virginia Capitol Police to protect the governor during his four-year term.

“Hundreds of hours of planning have gone into this,” Capitol Police spokesman Joe Macenka said Friday. “It is obviously not the first rodeo for Virginia Capitol Police.”

“We have hundreds of law-enforcement personnel that will be here in uniform and in plainclothes,” Macenka said.

Officials for outgoing Gov. Terry McAuliffe noted that the @GovVaTwitter account will switch from McAuliffe to Northam when the new governor is inaugurated.

At noon today this account will switch from Governor Terry McAuliffe to Ralph Northam when he is inaugurated as the 73rd Governor of Virginia. For updates on Terry McAuliffe please follow @TerryMcAuliffe — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) January 13, 2018

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as your First Lady. Thank you,” Dorothy McAuliffe tweeted on Friday.

It has been the honor of my life to serve as your First Lady. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/4mbT6M8Ae5 — Dorothy McAuliffe (@FirstLadyVA) January 12, 2018

Crowd is building as we approach the key cermony and #inauguration of @RalphNortham as the 73rd Governor of Virgibia. Expecting more than 4,000 people on a cold, windy day @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/mwnRAmChJ7 — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) January 13, 2018

The gates are now open to the public for @RalphNortham inauguration. Thousands are expected today @CBS6 #NorthamInauguration pic.twitter.com/O8ApVDHrGT — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) January 13, 2018

Betty Anderson travelled from Chesapeake to see @RalphNortham sworn in today. At 74 years young this is her first #inauguration. Her son Elimu flew in from San Diego! @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/Q4fIRUGsPA — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) January 13, 2018