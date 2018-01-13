Greyhound bus involved in police chase

Law officers chased down a Greyhound bus and arrested a passenger near the Wisconsin-Illinois border Friday night after reports surfaced of a gunman on board, authorities said.

Another passenger called 911 from the bus to report a male claiming to have a gun and making threats to kill people Friday night as the bus headed to Chicago from Milwaukee, the Racine County, Wisconsin, Sheriff’s Office said. Fifty people were on the bus, Greyhound said in a statement.

The suspect — described by Illinois State Police as “disorderly and possibly armed” — was arrested and detained after the bus came to a stop south of the Wisconsin state line near Wadsworth, in Lake County, Illinois, authorities said.

“He was acting crazy,” passenger Patrick Dodd said, according to CNN affiliate WLS. “That’s what it boils down to. We tried to get him to calm down, there were four or five people telling him to sit back down, but he refused to, and that’s when I was on the phone with 911 begging for help.”

Dozens of patrol cars followed the bus Friday night as other officers shut down traffic on Interstate 94. Authorities safely evacuated all the passengers; no injuries were reported, officials said.

The suspect has not been identified. Illinois State Police said they are investigating whether he was carrying a gun.