Cold front brings sharply colder weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday produced a record warm low temperature, and we missed tying a record high by one degree.

An approaching cold front caused strong to severe thunderstorms Friday evening, producing damaging winds and prompting tornado warnings for parts of the metro.

Here is a radar review of the line of severe storms:

The weather for the rest of the weekend will be tranquil. However, temperatures will be much colder than Thursday and Friday.

A strong breeze will cause wind chills through Sunday. Here are the forecast "feels like" temperatures:

Highs will get back into the 40s on Tuesday before it turns cold again mid-week. Warmer weather will move in for next weekend with highs in the 50s.

There is the potential for some light snow on Wednesday *if* a storm system can come together. One computer model has a decent chance of snow, but other models have little to no snow at all. It is something we will continue to watch. It is still way too early to determine any certainty of snowfall.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: