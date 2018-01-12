Snapchat threat investigated at Meadowbrook High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A recent investigation into a threatening Snapchat message uncovered no credible threat against Meadowbrook High School, according to the Chesterfield high school's principal.

"Students shared with us a [December 2017] Snapchat message that circulated yesterday among students that references violence at our school. The police department investigated immediately after this was brought to their attention," principal Joi Lowery wrote in the message to parents. "Upon investigation, it was determined that there is no threat against our school. We also took measures this morning to address our student body to reassure them that we will continue to be vigilant regarding their safety."

While a punishment for the person, or persons, responsible for the Snapchat message has not yet been determined, the principal reminded parents the school would "continue to share with our students about inappropriate messaging via text and other social media."

"The police department and school division take online messaging very seriously. Students can be arrested and suspended/expelled from school," Principal Lowery said. "Please help us reinforce with your student the need for them to think about whether their message is appropriate before posting it."