× Uncle, aunt charged in connection to death of 14-month-old nephew

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — The aunt and uncle of 14-month-old King Edward Harvey have been charged in connection to his death.

On Jan. 9, 2018, indictments were certified by the Colonial Heights Grand Jury that charge Winter Harvey and Damarcus Harvey Sr. for felony child neglect involving the death of little King.

Harvey was found unresponsive at a home in the 100 block of Moore Avenue on Jan. 24, 2017, by Colonial Heights Police and the Colonial Heights Fire and EMS.

Once on scene, medical personnel determined that the child was deceased.

For nearly a year, Colonial Heights detectives have been investigating this case; conducting interviews, working with medical professionals and collecting forensic

evidence.

Based on information obtained, indictments were issued for both Winter Harvey and Damarcus Harvey Sr. for one charge each, of felony child neglect.

On Friday Jan. 12, 2018, both caregivers were arrested and served with the outstanding warrants. Damarcus Harvey was transported to Riverside Regional Jail with a

$2,500 bond and Winter Harvey was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Both are due back in court on Jan. 16, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. in Colonial Heights Circuit Court.