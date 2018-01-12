× Events & activities honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

RICHMOND, Va. —

Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Chapel Service at The School of Theology at Virginia Union University, Saturday, January 13, 8:30 am in the A.B. James Chapel at Coburn Hall. Rev. Dr. Virgil Woods. For more information visit https://www.vuu.edu/.

MLK Day of Service at Evergreen Cemetery, Monday, January 15th from 9am-12pm, sponsored by The Enrichmond Foundation. Evergreen Cemetery is a historic African-American cemetery, created in 1891 and located in Richmond’s East End. It is the resting place for many of Richmond’s African-American leaders of the 19th and 20th centuries, including Maggie L. Walker, John Mitchell, Jr., and Rev. J. Andrew Bowler. Volunteers are needed to clear overgrowth and debris from pathways and grave markers. For those with limited physical abilities, help is needed recording grave markers for our records. Due to the delicate nature of the headstones, use of heavy equipment is very limited and clean up by hand is necessary to preserve this part of our region’s history. Your volunteer time is crucial to the success of this project as we reclaim and maintain the cemetery. Volunteer tasks: Clearing overgrowth and debris from pathways and grave markers. For those with limited physical abilities: recording grave markers for our records. Tools will be provided. Volunteers should dress for being outside the entire time and wear long pants, closed toe shoes, and bring gardening gloves. Volunteers should bring their own water. For more information visit https://enrichmond.org/events/mlk-day-service-evergreen-cemetery/ or https://www.handsonrva.org/opportunity/a0CA000000q5N91

Henrico County Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration – The 32nd annual Commemoration Celebration honoring Dr. King will be held on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 at Henrico High School, 302 Azalea Avenue at 11:30 A. M. For more information visit http://henricocounty.naacp-va.org/

Freedom Classic Festival Schedule – Friday, January 12: MEGA Mentors Fine Art Benefit and Sale, 7 p.m., Hippodrome Theater, 528 North 2nd St. Richmond. MEGA Mentors is an organization dedicated to making a positive, measurable difference in the lives of underrepresented students in Chesterfield County. MEGA Mentors hosts its annual fundraiser, the Fine Art Benefit and Sale, as part of the Freedom Classic Festival weekend. Money raised through fine art purchases and silent auction bidding supports the efforts of the organization.

Saturday, January 13: FCF Leadership Summit, Dominion Energy Arts Center

Today’s local leaders and influencers will share their experiences and break down what it takes to excel with emerging leaders. The Freedom Classic Festival Leadership Summit will feature dynamic presentations and panel Q&A sessions surrounding the topics of health, financial literacy, business, entrepreneurship and community activism. The Summit is designed to inform, empower and motivate high school students to get active about their future.

Sunday, January 14, 4 pm FCF Game and Festivities at the Richmond Coliseum, 601 East Leigh St. Richmond

23rd annual Freedom Classic Festival finale is the marquee matchup between CIAA rivals Virginia State University (VSU) and Virginia Union University (VUU). In addition to the basketball game, there will be a gospel showcase highlighting acclaimed collegiate choirs, a drumline competition featuring the region’s best high school drumlines, and finally, a special halftime performance by VSU’s and VUU’s marching bands. For more information visit http://www.freedomclassicfestival.com/

Al Helm – “Martin Luther King in Palestine”

Join us for this stirring film that follows an African-American gospel choir and Palestinian actors across the Holy Land amid a rising tide of non-violent struggle for change.

Following the film participate in a conversation moderated by Gary Flowers, host of the Gary Flowers show on WREJ-Rejoice radio 101.3 FM and 990 AM, and Adeeb Abed, president of the Arab American Association of Central Virginia. Sponsored by: Richmonders for Peace in Israel and Palestine, Arab American Association of Central Virginia. January 13, 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM event FREE, registration requested at: http://blackhistorymuseum.org/

Human rights advocate, community activist and political leader Martin Luther King III will serve as the keynote speaker January 17 as part of Virginia Commonwealth University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week. King’s keynote at 7 p.m. in the University Student Commons, Commonwealth Ballroom, will be moderated by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. The event is free and open to the public. Guests can RSVP at go.vcu.edu/mlk3keynote. More information visit https://news.vcu.edu/article/Martin_Luther_King_III_will_headline_MLK_Celebration_Week_at

And for other MLK events at VCU visit https://mlkday.vcu.edu/event-schedule/

University of Richmond celebrates Martin Luther King Day and Black History Month with more than a dozen events. Recognizing that the work of Dr. King remains unfinished, the University of Richmond is committed to thoughtful consideration of his legacy, his vision, and their implications for our current moment. In 2018 the Martin Luther King holiday falls on Monday, January 15, with spring semester classes beginning the following day. The University’s theme for Dr. Martin Luther King Day 2018 is “Activating The Beloved Community,” which we plan to explore and honor through the following:

Campus Commemoration in Camp Concert Hall, Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. Keynote address by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Performances by Ngoma African Dance Company, The Octaves, and NPHC organizations. Reception to follow in the Booth Lobby of the Modlin Center for the Arts. Registration requested. For more information and a list of events visit https://commonground.richmond.edu/programs/mlk/

Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity ReStore Volunteer Interest Meetings, at the Chesterfield ReStore, 1201 Mall Drive, Chesterfield. Saturday, January 13, 10-11 AM; Upcoming Date: Saturday, February 10, 10-11 AM, Please e-mail Hayley at hmorris@richmondhabitat.org to RSVP. Bring your painting clothes, closed toe shoes, and a friend, 1901 Roane Street, Richmond. Monday January 15, two shifts available: 10 – 2:00 & 2:00 – 5:30. You must sign up here so we can guarantee adequate supplies. More information http://www.richmondhabitat.org/.

18th Annual Pet Expo, Saturday, January 13, from 10 am to 3 pm at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Pet Expo is a unique indoor event where people can bring their pets to enjoy a day of fun and excitement with the whole family! Over 50 exhibitors with a variety of goods and services. Activities are scheduled throughout the day, many of which involve pet participation. All proceeds benefit Henrico Humane Society and help homeless animals in the community. CBS 6 Greg McQuade is the Emcee for the event. Admission $12 for adults, $5 for children 2-12. Free for children under 2 and pets and there are additional charges for some activities. For more information visit https://henricohumane.org/pet-expo/

11th Annual Richmond Jewish Food Festival sponsored by Keneseth Beth Israel, Sunday – Monday, January 14 – 15, Hours: 11:30 – 7:30 at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center, 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond. Information visit http://richmondjewishfoodfestival.com/.