Thousands of Dominion customers without power in Richmond-area

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of Dominion Energy customers are without power after a batch of severe weather moved through Central Virginia Friday evening.

Dominion Energy reports more than 3,000 customers are without power in the Richmond-area. A majority of the outages are located in Chesterfield County.

Power outages as 11:50 p.m. Friday:

Chesterfield: 1,873

Goochland: 429

Prince George: 311

Richmond City: 133

For more information and updates on Dominion outages and restoration times click here.

Stay away from all downed trees and downed wires. You can’t tell if a power line is energized by looking. If the power line is energized, the tree may be energized too. Call 1-866-DOM-HELP to report downed wire. False reporting delays restoration and can put people in harm’s way, so please only report downed wire if you see it.

Report outages on any mobile device at dom.com or by calling 1-866-366-4357.