Police chief arrested for indecent exposure in Hanover County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A police chief has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure in Hanover County.

Chad Tearne, the 41-year-old is the chief of police for the Defense Logistics Agency in Chesterfield, which is part of the Department of Defense, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure.

Investigators said the incident happened on Oct. 6 in the parking lot of a grocery story in the 9300 block of Atlee Road.

“On October 6th of 2017, the sheriff’s office received a complaint of an individual conducting lewd acts in the parking lot of a local business," said Sgt. James Cooper, with the Hanover Sheriff’S Office.

Deputies said their investigation led them Tearne after they set up surveillance and they served two indictments.

Though the allegations date back to October, he was just charged this week because the case had to go through a grand jury.

“This is a sensitive case absolutely, but,” said Cooper, “we’re absolutely going to investigate every case no matter who is involved.”

According to the DLA website, Tearne retired from the air force in October 2016 and has more than 20 years law enforcement experience. He moved to Mechanicsville with his wife and two kids from the Boston area.

And when he joined the force he promised to take care of his department and not ask them to do anything he wouldn’t do, according to the posted bio.

The DLA released a statement to CBS 6, that said Tearne is on administrative leave.

"Any queries pertaining to an arrest should be directed to Hanover County Police,” the agency said.

Tearne is out on a $1600 secured bond. His next court appearance is Jan. 22.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.