26-year-old Va. motorcyclist dies after hitting improperly stopped car

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 26-year-old Norfolk man died overnight Friday when his motorcycle tried to avoid hitting an improperly stopped vehicle in the downtown tunnel.

Virginia State Police were called to the fatal crash around 1 a.m. Friday. Officials said the driver of a 2006 Hyundai SUV ran out of gas and came to a stop in the right traffic lane of the downtown tunnel.

Motorcyclist Harold Marcel Olds was traveling in the right lane on his 2010 Yamaha Victory motorcycle. Police said he tried to change lanes to avoid the stopped SUV, but lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

When he was thrown from the motorcycle, he hit the back of the stopped SUV and died on impact, police said.

The driver of the SUV, Melvisha Chentea Foster, was charged with improper stopping on the interstate.