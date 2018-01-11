Shaynefully Delicious Sausage Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers

RICHMOND, Va – Fan Favorite Shayne Rogers was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with a *poppin recipe featuring Sausage Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers. Shayne showed us how to prep them so they’re hot and ready the next time you have guests coming over.

12-14 Jalapeno peppers, sliced lengthwise with pith and seeds removed

1 lb. fresh sausage of your choice

1c Bisquick

1c shredded cheese of your choice

1t crushed red pepper, optional

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prep peppers. Mix sausage, Bisquick, cheese and crushed red pepers (if you choose) well. I think it works best with your hands, really get in there. Mix until you don’t see any Bisquick. Stuff sausage mixture into peppers and place on a lined baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes, they may take another 4-5 minutes until they brown on top and smell delicious!