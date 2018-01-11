Sam’s Club to close eastern Henrico store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Sam’s Club has decided to close some of its stores across the country.

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy,” a Sam’s Club spokesperson wrote on Twitter. “Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

People who approached the Sam’s Club on Laburnum Avenue in the White Oak Shopping Center saw a sign that indicated the store was closed Thursday, January 11, but would reopen on Friday. The store would close, for good, January 26, a sign on the store stated.

Three Richmond-area Sam’s Club stories remain open — one on West Broad Street in Henrico’s West End, one on Wal-Mart Way in Midlothian, and one on South Park Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

The White Oak Village location, in eastern Henrico County, was no longer listed as an active location on the Sam’s Club website.

This is a developing story. Click here to send news tips and photos.

The Sam’s Club located on East Little Creek Road in Norfolk, WTKR reported.