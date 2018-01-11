Record-level warmth likely Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — This week began with the coldest temperatures since 1985, when Sunday morning’s low dropped to -3°, breaking the old record of 10°.

Thursday’s high at Richmond International Airport hit 69°, missing the record of 72° from 1975. We may tie or break two temperature records on Friday.

Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s across the metro.

Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s.

The morning low in the upper 50s will be the warmest low temperature since 57° on November 2. If the low is warmer than 57°, it will be the warmest low since October 15.

The afternoon high will be near the record of 71° from 2005. It will be the warmest day since December 23. If it gets warmer than 71°, it will be the warmest high since 76° on November 6.

A strong cold front will move through on Saturday morning, and much colder weather will move in for the remainder of the 7-day forecast. However, this batch of cold air will not be as cold as the last one. Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s, and highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

