Police respond to fight at Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Chesterfield officers responded to Chesterfield Town Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, in response to a call for a fight.

According to Lt. Dan Story, an officer’s investigation revealed that two males fought and a female is suspected of stealing clothing from one of the males.

All subjects involved have been interviewed. The primary officer will be speaking with the magistrate about charges. No one has been arrested at this time and warrants have not been secured.

This is a developing story.