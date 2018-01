RICHMOND, Va – Dr. Allison Jackson stopped by the studio to preview her talk for the Lora M. Robins Speaker Series “Barriers to Learning: How Trauma Impacts RVA Children.” Dr. Jackson will lead the first of three sessions Wednesday, January 31st on the campus of Virginia Union University. She will focus on types of traumatic stress and behavioral modification.

You can find information on the entire series at http://www.lmronline.org/upcoming-events/