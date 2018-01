RICHMOND, Va – Melissa Golden from the Henrico Humane Society brought her furry friend Greyson to our studios to tell everyone about the 18th Annual Pet Expo happening Saturday, January 13th from 10am – 3pm at Richmond Raceway Complex and will feature more than 50 exhibitors offering a variety of goods and services. Our very own Greg McQuade will be hosting the event!

Find out more at: http://www.HenricoHumane.org​