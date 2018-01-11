Suspect in Mosby Court homicide has Jesus portrait tattoo

RICHMOND, Va. — Officers are still urging the public to come forward if they have seen the man wanted for a homicide in the Richmond’s Mosby Court last week.

RPD officials said 29-year-old Devrick Raquan Gail is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Davon R. Daniels on Jan. 2 in the 1300 block of Coalter Street.

Officials said the suspect is known to frequent the area where the shooting happened.

Gail who is known as “Quan” was described a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Gail has multiple tattoos on his arms and face as well as a portrait of Jesus tattooed on his left shoulder.

“We would like to thank those who have already provided information,” Capt. James Laino with Richmond Police said. “This is a dangerous individual who is still out on the streets and we’re asking for the public’s continuing help in locating Gail.”

Anyone who spots Gail or knows of his whereabouts should call 911, authorities urged.

“Do not approach him or make your presence known to him. He should be considered armed and dangerous,” officials said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. A reward of up to $1,000 is available from Crime Stoppers to whomever provides a tip that leads to the capture of Gail.