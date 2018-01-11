Child porn suspect arrested after 3-hour standoff with police

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. – A Prince George man has been arrested after police say he barricaded himself inside a home when officers executed a search warrant in relation to a child pornography investigation.

The incident started Thursday around 6:15 a.m. at the home in the 2200 block of Butler Branch Road.

“Upon officers entering the residence, an individual presented himself holding two firearms. Officers retreated away from the immediate vicinity of the armed subject,” said a Prince George Police spokesperson.

The suspect, 47-year-old Terry Brentlinger, barricaded himself inside the home, according to police.

Prince George Police began communicating with Brentlinger and requested assistance from Virginia State Police.

The standoff ended after approximately three and a half hours when an officer deployed a Taser, striking Brentlinger.

“Upon being struck by the Taser probes, the subject discharged one shot from a handgun he was holding,” said the spokesperson.

Brentlinger was arrested and taken into police custody without further incident. No one was injured during the standoff.

The 47-year-old has been charged with one count of attempted malicious bodily injury to law-enforcement; one count of discharging a weapon into a dwelling; one count of reckless handling of a firearm.

He is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

The child pornography investigation is ongoing, and detectives are still reviewing the evidence recovered from the home.