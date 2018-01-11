Car hits student outside Midlothian High School

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A Midlothian High School student was hurt Thursday morning when he was struck by a car driven by another student, according to Chesterfield Police.

The injured 15-year-old student was taken to the hospital with injuries that police described as non-life threatening.

“The investigation is ongoing, but at this point the investigation indicates that the student who was struck entered the path of the vehicle,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

The incident was reported at 7 a.m., outside the school on Charter Colony Parkway in Midlothian.

The student driving the car involved in the incident was not hurt, police said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.