Police: Men stole $300 worth of crab meat from Wegmans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police released photos of two men wanted for stealing from Wegmans grocery store.

The men, according to police, stole more than $300 worth of crab meat from the store's Stone Village Way location.

The thefts took place January 3 and January 6, according to police.

"On both dates the suspects fled in a white Kia sedan," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about the thefts was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-0660.