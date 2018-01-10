Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Diane Goldberg and Miriam Davidow, Co-Organizers of The Richmond Jewish Food Festival, stopped by the studio to share a preview of this year’s two-day event. The festival will feature a large selection of homemade traditional Jewish and Israeli foods, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, as well as live music and other family-friendly entertainment.

The Richmond Jewish Food Festival kicks off on Sunday, January 14th and continues through Monday, January 15th from 11:30 am to 7:30 pm at the Weinsten Jewish Community Center at 5403 Monument Avenue in Richmond.

For more information you can visit www.richmondjewishfoodfestival.com