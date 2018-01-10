Northam will have first female-majority cabinet in Va. history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - More woman will hold cabinet positions in Governor-elect Ralph Northam's administration than men, according to his office. Northam aides said it will be the first female-majority cabinet in Virginia history.

The Governor's 15 member cabinet lead policy decisions in areas like commerce, education, health care, and public safety.

The Washington Post first reported Northam's cabinet would be female majority.

CBS 6 spoke with Lt. Governor-elect Justin Fairfax about the administration's cabinet Wednesday. Fairfax said the move was not intentional, but it sends a powerful signal about the leadership role women will take in shaping policy in Virginia over the next four years.

“Governor-elect Northam made his picks based on his criterion and his judgement. The great thing is there is so much talent across a diverse spectrum in race, gender, and geography. I think he really tapped into the rich diversity we have in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Fairfax said.

A record number of woman will serve in Virginia's state house in 2018. Twenty-four woman will serve in the House of Delegates and Senate, which breaks the previous record of 19 in 2013.

Northam and Fairfax will take the oath of office Saturday.