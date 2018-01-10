Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Lauren Puryear turned to extreme couponing to exceed her goal of feeding 30,000 meals to those in need. She is the founder of "For the Love of Others" and has teamed up with Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker Educational Foundation along with #HashtagLunchbag Richmond to present the 2018 MLK Community Day event. Lauren and KJ Cook shared the details that will offer free food, haircuts and health screenings to Richmond residents on Monday, January 15th from 10am – 2pm at George Wythe High School.