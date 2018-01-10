× Jon Baliles leaves City Hall to ‘begin a new chapter’

RICHMOND, Va. — Former Councilman Jon Baliles announced that he is leaving City Hall to pursue new opportunities. He served as Mayor Levar Stoney’s senior policy advisor for innovation, a position that he took shortly after dropping out of the mayor’s race just days before the 2016 election and endorsing Stoney. Baliles, who previously worked at City Hall from 2008 to 2012, served on Richmond City Council from 2013 – 2016.

Baliles es statement is below:

“After a decade of working in City Hall to help make Richmond the great place we know it is, I have decided to pursue other opportunities and begin a new chapter in my life. I am thankful to the Mayor for including me on his staff for his first year and am proud of the progress we made in focusing on core services that are the backbone of local government. I have made many friends throughout City Hall and the city workforce, and those friendships will continue. I will remain committed to making the City better and am always available to the Mayor and City Council for ideas to keep improving our city.”

