Virginia man learns black ice is for real

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man learned the hard way that black ice is real — and can be painful.

A video posted on social media Tuesday, which has since gone viral, appeared to show the man leaving his home in Northern Virginia.

Unbeknownst to him, apparently, his driveway was covered in black ice.

As he stepped out onto his driveway, he immediately lost his footing.

The video then showed the man slip and slide down his icy driveway. At the end of the ride, he tumbled to the ground.

“He is fine. This thing is going viral. I cannot stop laughing,” his wife tweeted after posting the video on social media.

Sub-freezing temperatures in parts of Virginia arrived last Wednesday along with snow and ice. The freeze lasted over the weekend and into this week.

Black ice was blamed for dozens of accidents in Central Virginia Tuesday morning and prompted most school systems to close for the fourth straight school day.