Mom killed in icy crash 'saved her babies' with final action

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two teenagers injured in a pick-up truck crash that killed their mother remained hospitalized at VCU Medical Center Wednesday.

Cindy Lapierre’s 15-year-old son and 12-year-old stepdaughter continued to recover from Tuesday morning’s crash, Lapierre’s sister Jackie Davis said.

Three other daughters, ages 12, two, and one month, who were in their mother’s Chevy Silverado when it ran off Globe Road in King William County and hit a tree, have been released from the hospital.

Lapierre, 35, of Aylett, was killed in the crash.

Her truck landed on the driver’s side door after hitting the tree, police said.

“We are all looking at it that she saved her babies,” Davis said. “She did what she had to do to correct the truck and how it landed we think she saved her children.”

As one would image, family said Cindy’s death has been hard on them all.

“The babies, of course, they’re not going to know and understand all of this, but they will remember her because of family and friends,” Davis said. “We are not going to let them forget their mama.”

The initial police investigation indicated the truck slid on an icy patch of road before the 10 a.m. crash.

Davis hoped others would learn from her family’s tragedy.

“It’s a just a reminder that black ice is horrible. It’s unpredictable,” she warned.

The family was driving to Highland Springs to visit a relative at the time of the crash.

Family set-up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Cindy’s funeral costs.

“Anyone who knew Cindy, knows that she had a huge heart and would help anyone who needed it,” sister-in-law Jenn Lapierre wrote. “Please consider helping her family in their time of need.”