× Teacher had sex with high school freshman inside van equipped with bed

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A former Louisa High School sign language interpreter was sentenced to seven years in prison for having sex on multiple occasions with a teenage student.

Amanda Nasser, 32, previously pleaded guilty to the crimes during a July court hearing.

“When I came here it was to make a new life for my family,” Nasser said in court, the Central Virginian reported. “I’m sorry I didn’t get the help I needed, and didn’t take responsibility at the time it happened.”

Nasser exchanged in sexually explicit text chats and sent nude pictures of herself to the high school freshman, according to the Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

“After several days of texting, Nasser suggested befriending the child’s mother to gain access to him outside of a school setting. She actually picked him up in a full-sized van with a bed in the back several times. She admitted to having sexual intercourse with him on four separate occasions,” Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said. “Nasser is a dangerous predator who groomed and took advantage of a child.”

Nasser faced up to 230 years in prison. She was ultimately sentenced to 90 years in prison, with all but seven suspended.

The crimes took place in September 2016. Nasser was arrested after she confessed to police who were questioning as rumors spread around the school.

Nasser was charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor and solicitation of a minor through electronic means.