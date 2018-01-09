Temps should hit 50 degrees Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The icy start to Tuesday will soon be replaced with very mild weather. Temperatures Tuesday will reach the low 50s and sunshine.

Wednesday will be a little cooler, but highs will still manage to reach the upper 40s.

The big warm-up comes Thursday and Friday, as highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday, and mid to upper 60s Friday.

We’ll have a chance of rain each day, with rain ending early Saturday.

Cold air will return to the region this weekend, with highs in the 30s Sunday and then again on Monday.