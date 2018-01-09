Driver killed, 5 kids hurt
Students making art to show their appreciation for teachers

RICHMOND, Va - Jennifer Mullen with The Virginia Lottery stopped by the show to share about Teachers Appreciation Week. In its first two years, Virginians distributed more than 70,000 thank-you notes as part of the Thank a Teacher campaign. The Virginia Lottery has launched their Thank a Teacher Art Contest. The three K-12 public school students winners, will have their artwork featured on thousands of thank-you notes distributed across the state. Submissions are being excepted through February 2nd.

For more information visit, http://www.thankateacherva.com or call (804) 692-7778