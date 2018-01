Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a house fire in south Richmond.

The Tuesday morning fire along the 2500 block of Pompey Springs Road, between Hopkins Road and Broad Rock Boulevard, was reported at about 7:22 a.m.

Crews arrived to discover heavy fire throughout the empty home.

Tuesday morning's freezing weather made it difficult for firefighters to fire the house fire.